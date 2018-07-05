Susan Collins Is Lying About Her SCOTUS Vote. Here's Why.

Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday reiterated that she would not vote for any Supreme Court nominee if they have “demonstrated hostility” to Roe v. Wade:

“I think I’ve made it pretty clear that if a nominee has demonstrated hostility to Roe v Wade and has said that they’re are not going to abide by that longstanding precedent, that I could not support that nominee,” Collins told MSNBC. But Collins added that she could not yet take a position on any nominee as “we don’t even know who the nominee is.” “I’m amazed that people on both sides of the aisle have already committed to voting either before or against the nominee whose identity they do not know,” Collins said.

She's too cute by half, as my nana used to say.

We do not know the name of the SCOTUS nominee, but we do know their "identity." That's because Leonard Leo, executive vice president of the right-wing Federalist Society, is picking the nominees. We all know anyone they nominate will vote against Roe v. Wade.

Susan Collins is basically saying, "As long as the nominee lies to me, I'm going to pretend to believe them."

That Trump is essentially picking his SCOTUS nominees from a list supplied by an interest group is a sign of his weakness as president. (1/?) https://t.co/4YCd6qxiEW — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 3, 2018

Who is Leonard Leo? The person who put together Trump's #SCOTUS list.



Also: "No one has been more dedicated to the enterprise of building a Supreme Court that will overturn Roe v. Wade than the Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo.” https://t.co/ylYf5ixNCR pic.twitter.com/tOZIIIeEa5 — Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) July 2, 2018