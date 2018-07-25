Depending on your point of view, this guy (who turned himself in at the scene) is either a hero or a criminal. I'm leaning towards the former, simply because he's prepared to suffer the consequences for this actions.

Source: NBC Los Angeles

President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed Wednesday morning by a man with a pickax that witnesses say he concealed in a guitar case, police said.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the star's location on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue, where they found a small pile of rubble in place of the star that Trump received in January 2007 for his role in the NBC show "The Apprentice."

The star-smashing suspect, who reported the crime to police, later turned himself in to Beverly Hills police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The pickax was left at the scene.