West Hollywood City Council Approves Proposal To Permanently Remove Trump's Star

By Scarce
The council cited vandalism concerns as well as Trump's atrocious record on immigration, women's rights, climate change, and the rest, as reasons for removal. If it's true that Chamber of Commerce would have final say that doesn't bode well for removal. They've never removed a star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame before. We shall see,

Source: ABC News

The city of West Hollywood approved a proposal to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, citing recent costly vandalism and recent demonstrations around the star.

West Hollywood’s five-member city council passed the measure unanimously on Monday evening, allowing it to move forward with a request to remove the star, which has been vandalized several times since Trump took office last year.

It now plans to send a formal letter to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for consideration. The Chamber of Commerce would have the final say in removing the star.


