Who Swore It Best? Whoopi Or Judge Jeanine?

There is absolutely no downside for Jeanine Pirro to drag out the story regarding her atrocious behavior on The View yesterday.

She gets to play the victim...

...make known-liberal and Woman of Color Whoopi Goldberg the bad guy,

...and pimp her stupid book some more.

After Pirro was kicked off the View yesterday, Whoopi swore at Pirro off stage. She admitted it on Friday's show, saying that she did use “a few choice words I cannot repeat.”

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Yes, I did say it. I did say it. But I did not spit on her. I did not intimidate her. No one chased her out of here saying get out. But she did leave her cursing at the people who book the show. She cursed at the guys who do the security for the show. I did say to her in the middle of all of this, ‘You and I have never had a problem before.’ And then had to go back to work to finish the show, which should tell you none of us were chasing her because we still had another segment to do.

So Pirro allegedly swore at the show's producers...and the security staff (Punching down?

Really low class, Jeanine, if true). Then she waltzed over to Sean Hannity's radio show to complain? Wow.

Pirro made it all about liberal mistreatment of HER, leaving out her own swears, and adding that Whoopi had actually spit at her and treated her 'like a dog.'

Whoopi apologized for losing her cool, denied the spitting, and noted Pirro's proclivity for stirring people up.

It's not about swearing, it's about class. Whoopi showed some today. Pirro doesn't have it in her.