'Outnumbered' Panel Melts Down After Juan Williams Mentions Cohen-Trump Recording

After Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization CFO was granted immunity today, the 'Outnumbered' couch morphed into a ranting cacophony of rancor trying to defend Trump from federal campaign finance crimes.

Co-host Harris Faulkner discussed Anthony's Scaramucci's idea that Trump should release everything dirty that's stored in the closet, prompting Juan Williams, the lone Democrat on the couch to jump in and describe why what Trump allegedly did is illegal.

It did not go over well with the Republicans defending Trump.

Williams said, "It would be an in-kind contribution so he would have to have said 'I'm making this contribution to pay off these women,' it's not the payoff if the idea, and this is what we heard from Cohen in open court, the president was involved in setting up this deal."

He continued, "In the John Edwards case you had people who made general contributions. What the jury decided was that they didn't know he was going to use money for that purpose..."

Dagen McDowell, Lisa Boothe and Rachel Campos-Duffy were not happy and began cross-talking.

"The president [Trump] knew he was using that money for that purpose at that time right before the election," Williams insisted.

Harris Faulkner asked,"How do you know that?"

"Not only is he on tape saying it, we have a timeline," he replied.

It's interesting how suddenly on Fox News nobody can seem to remember Michael Cohen's tape where he and Donald Trump discussed making the payments to the National Enquirer's parent company.

Harris Faulkner objected about the tape. "He' isn't on tape saying what, he's not on tape saying - "

Williams interjected, "He's on tape. Cohen has tape in which they are discussing how the payments should be made."

Boothe said, "Even if it isn't a FCC violation these [violations] are typically met with fines." That's another attempt to mitigate his lies to the American people and downplay the significance of the crime by misstating what the actual crime is.

Lisa brought up the fines levied against the Obama campaign to justify their defense of Trump but fines were only levied because it had nothing to do with Barack Obama himself.



↓ Story continues below ↓ The major sticking point for the FEC appeared to be a series of missing 48-hour notices for nearly 1,300 contributions totaling more than $1.8 million - The notices must be filed on contributions of $1,000 or more that are received within the 20-day window of Election Day.

They were just campaign contributions taken in by the organization that didn't meet the standards. Obama wasn't paying off people to silence them directly before an election.

Dagen McDowell yelled, "They are typically treated as civil cases and not criminal! that's the abomination of all of this."

Dinesh D'Souza anybody? He was just pardoned for campaign violations.

It's not Trump's actions that are horrific but those investigating him, just like Mueller.

West Virginia was mentioned, before someone thought to toss out Bill Clinton's name.

Not to be outdone, Rachel Campos-Duffy made an alternative argument by say Trump voters are really angry because they feel he is being unfairly targeted when "Hillary was given a pass."

Hillary Clinton was investigated for years directly after Benghazi and there was a Select Committee looking at her private server to boot. This is a bald-faced lie.

Then she made the typical outsider claim that Steve Bannon would make about the elites and insiders: "The political class will destroy you and that's what I think Donald Trump is trying to bring out in his tweets." (Hey Rachel, your husband is in the political class!)

Juan replied, "I think that sounds like spin because it seems to me that the swamp is now defined by Trump and his associates."

Duffy shot back, "Or you could say if the leaders of the FBI and the DOJ."

Williams was like "Oh,no..."

Oh, indeed.