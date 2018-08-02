Against Advice Of His Lawyers, Trump Insists He'll Talk To Mueller

The Morning Joe regulars talked about the news that Trump is insisting on a meeting with Robert Mueller.

"The Washington Post reports that special counsel Robert Mueller sent the White House a letter on Monday offering to limit the questions in order to secure a presidential interview," Willie Geist said.

"According to the Post, Mueller's team suggested that investigators would reduce the number of questions about potential obstruction of justice they would ask in person and, instead, seek some answers in written form. The special counsel's office declined to comment. The legal team sought for months to narrow the questions about Trump's actions in office and set conditions for an interview. The president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said the president discussed the latest response on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, which would have been around the time he sent those tweets.

"According to Giuliani, there was slight movement, not enough to answer the concerns, but enough at least to continue at least discussing for a short while longer."

"So, Clint, it's obvious. Donald Trump's lawyers have no confidence in him.They don't think he's smart enough to sit across the table," Scarborough said.

"I would be insulted if I were him. He can hire the lawyers he wants to hire. What is at risk if he sits down with Mueller?"

"They're looking at the strategy now where, at first, it would be great to submit written answers first before I go in. What written answers can do, it can put Donald Trump in a tough spot because he has to be able to attest to those answers. The second part of it, he has to answer follow-up questions based off those written questions.

"The other thing, they don't know what everyone else has texted, communicated, e-mailed. pretty much the last interview of the obstruction case. if the timeline doesn't match up and they show up in person and say we have this message that came from one of the people in your circles and this is what it said, this puts the president in a really tough spot and he'll have to answer follow up questions," Watts said.