'Bikers For Trump' Rail Against Harley-Davidson But Get Their Pro-Trump T-Shirts Made In Haiti

An interesting nugget from an article in the NY Times on Saturday entitled, Trump’s War With Harley-Davidson Has Divided America’s Bikers. Seems a certain segment of bikers are especially furious with Harley-Davidson for moving production overseas, to lower production costs. The leader of 'Bikers For Trump' gets their pro-Trump t-shirts made in Haiti though, and see no irony in any of this, of course.

Source: The Hill

The founder of “Bikers for Trump” said he sells pro-Trump T-shirts made in Haiti because American-made products are too expensive.

“If I get a T-shirt made in the USA, it’s going to cost about $8 more,” Chris Cox told The New York Times. “I looked far and wide to try to get a shirt made in America, it’s just they get you, they gouge you.”

The comment came as part of the Times’s wider look at the reactions of pro-Trump motorcyclists to President Trump’s feud with Harley-Davidson.

According to the Times, many bikers say they will turn against the company once it moves forward with its decision to move some production overseas, placing their loyalty to the brand second to their loyalty to Trump.