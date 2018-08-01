CEO Asks Stephanie Ruhle When She's Seen 4% Economic Growth? Obama
Oh SNAP! As my colleague Aliza Worthington said about the Trumper apologist in this clip, "I don't know where he thought he was. I have a couple ideas about where he is now. Either the burn unit of the nearest hospital, or booking a gig on Fox News, where knowing one's sh*t is hardly a priority."
CEO of Stifel Financial Group Ronald Kruszewski gets stifled himself by Stephanie Ruhle when he wonders aloud, "When have you seen 4% growth before?"
"Five times under Obama," Stephanie Ruhle replies, unamused.
But hey, Ronald doesn't want to get political.
Okay Ronald let me throw a couple totally not political statements at you.
The Tax Cut for billionaires is going straight into stock buybacks and not raising wages.
And that 4% growth may be due to fears of a trade war from that person in the White House you don't want to mention because political, unless you can praise "his" economy.
Trust me, if there's a recession, it's gonna get really super political all of a sudden.
And don't think we didn't notice your gratitude at the end of this clip for education and safety without mentioning once that you're a White guy.
