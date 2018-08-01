CEO Asks Stephanie Ruhle When She's Seen 4% Economic Growth? Obama

Oh SNAP! As my colleague Aliza Worthington said about the Trumper apologist in this clip, "I don't know where he thought he was. I have a couple ideas about where he is now. Either the burn unit of the nearest hospital, or booking a gig on Fox News, where knowing one's sh*t is hardly a priority."

CEO of Stifel Financial Group Ronald Kruszewski gets stifled himself by Stephanie Ruhle when he wonders aloud, "When have you seen 4% growth before?"

"Five times under Obama," Stephanie Ruhle replies, unamused.

But hey, Ronald doesn't want to get political.

Okay Ronald let me throw a couple totally not political statements at you.

The Tax Cut for billionaires is going straight into stock buybacks and not raising wages.

Fortune 500 companies have spent nearly $250,000,000,000 in stock buybacks in less than a year to reward international investors as wages continue to stagnate. Meanwhile, @POTUS & GOP decide millionaires aren’t making enough money. https://t.co/khAAqYn4lU — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) July 31, 2018

And that 4% growth may be due to fears of a trade war from that person in the White House you don't want to mention because political, unless you can praise "his" economy.

Today's GDP growth number will be artificially inflated because businesses were racing to beat the trade war. Via @crampell: https://t.co/fgjjgwoXQ0 pic.twitter.com/eg1cIEB4rt — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) July 27, 2018

I’m an economist: when foreign companies purchase their goods ahead of time because of a looming trade war isn’t economic growth, it’s a warning sign that the economy is about to crash in a few months.



Good luck inbred, my profession is still admirable compared to you. — Alt_Dept of Labor (@alt_labor) July 29, 2018

Trust me, if there's a recession, it's gonna get really super political all of a sudden.

And don't think we didn't notice your gratitude at the end of this clip for education and safety without mentioning once that you're a White guy.