C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Collins Kids

Lorrie Collins, and long with her brother Larry, performing as the Collins Kids first appeared on TV in 1954. Larry was 10 years old and was already quite the guitar player. Lorrie was 12 and became one of early rock-n-roll's first teenage queens.

In the late 50's Lorrie started dating Ricky Nelson and made appearances on The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet where she played Ricky's girlfriend. In one episode she played two roles. One of herself and as her fictional identical twin.

The Collins siblings continued to perform together in the mid-1960s. Larry went on to write songs such as "Delta Dawn." Lorrie stepped out of the spotlight for a long time to became a housewife but returned to performing in the 1990s.

Lorrie passed away yesterday at the age of 76.

What are you listening to tonight?