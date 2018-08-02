C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Lavender Flu

Teetering between sounding like a garage punk band heavily influenced by the Velvet Underground and the noise of a jet revving up its engine, Portland band the Hunches packed in a few years back.

Chris Gunn was the guitar player in the Hunches. His new band, Lavender Flu, are a bit more "rootsy" and rustic sounding than his previous combo but are still quite weird and wiggly. Their 2nd album, Mow The Glass, came out recently and it's quickly becoming one of my favorite albums of the year.

The song I picked from it to play tonight, "Like A Summer Thursday" (which you can also hear in my most recent podcast) sounds like later period Byrds or early R.E.M. being melted into a strange blob. Given the day and the season, it seems appropriate for the music club this evening.

What are listening to tonight?