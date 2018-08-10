C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Mudhoney
Man, has it been 30 years since Seattle's Mudhoney accidentally invented "grunge?"
Sure has. Their first single came out in 1988. They have a new album, Digital Garbage, coming out this September.
When asked about where the band is coming from these days, singer Mark Arm said "My sense of humor is dark and these are dark times. I suppose it’s only getting darker.”
What are you listening to tonight?
