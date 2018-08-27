C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Pram

By Dale Merrill

The exotica/electronica sounds of Birmingham, England's Pram always conjures up different impressions.

Noir film soundtracks, sunshine pop, space age jazz and post punk experimentalism are just a few of the things that stand out often on their first new album in over a decade, Across The Meridian.

There are plenty of pieces of it that are fitting to late nights (and early evenings and lazy afternoons too) so picking just one in particular for the music club tonight was tricky as it was when I featured a different song from the album in my most recent podcast.

Now make yourself a cocktail, sit back and float across the nebula.

What are you listening to tonight?


Across The Meridian
