C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: Fiend Without A Face (1957)

Made two years after last week's feature (To Catch a Thief) and with 1/1,000th the budget, Fiend Without a Face takes us back to a simpler time. A pre-tariff age when a British production company would hire a bunch of Canadian and American actors to tackle the tough subject of invisible, brain-sucking monsters created by atomic! radiation!

The stop-action brains alone...

Starring neither Cary Grant nor Grace Kelly, and definitely not directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Nevertheless, it is part of the Criterion Collection, because of its place in the science fiction movie canon.

Enjoy!