Manafort Trial: Why Didn't Fashion Police Arrest Him First?

AKA The Lyin', The Witch Hunt, and the Wardrobe: Day 3

All you need to know about the Wardrobe portion of that title is here, or as I like to think of it, expensive bad taste–meets–petting zoo.

…and less you think that a tacky $15K Amero ostrich-skin bomber jacket is Manafort’s only Crime du Fashion, I present the $18K Amero python-skin bomber jacket, and assorted other fashion misdemeanors:

Let’s take a closer look at that Python wrap, thanks to fashion blogger @BryanBoy:

LOL at Paul Manafort’s $18,500 python jacket pic.twitter.com/x8Fl34FYkR — bryanboy (@bryanboy) August 2, 2018

Anyway, these articles of clothing are the sorts of things that drove Manafort to his life of crime.

Let that sink in for a moment.

Anyway, Judge T.S. Ellis scolded prosecutors for dwelling on the defendant’s wardrobe when only the parts relevant to the foreign bank accounts mattered. “Let’s move on, enough is enough,” he said. “If it doesn’t say Men’s Wearhouse, I don’t know it,” he added.

Jurors also learned that Manafort spent half a million Ameros on landscaping for one of his homes, which featured a “red flower bed in the shape of an ‘M’.”

It’s probably safe to assume that there will soon be a golden flower bed in the shape of a “T” in front of the White House. But I digress.

Prosecutors now have testimony about Manafort’s success as a political consultant in Ukraine.

They’ve proven his wealth, and the astonishing and tacky things he bought and paid for using wire transfers from bank accounts in assorted offshore banking havens.

Prosecutors have shown the jury how Manafort and his company went broke.

They presented evidence about how he lied (ALLEGEDLY!) on official forms and to banks.

Crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors who also covered Day One and Day Two of the Manafort trial.