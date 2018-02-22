Robert Mueller Files Money Laundering , Tax Evasion Indictments Against Manafort And Gates

Apparently Rick Gates is not being as cooperative as we thought. Either there has been some discussion of pardons or he is a very, very stupid man. I am not sure which, but whatever the case, Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed serious new charges against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

This indictment alleges money laundering and bank fraud, including the intentional failure to report income flowing into the United States from foreign banks. According to MSNBC expert Frank Figliuzzi, if Manafort is convicted on these charges, he will die in prison.

These indictments also put the lie to the idea that Rick Gates is making a deal with Robert Mueller. Mueller comes down hard on both Manafort and Gates, alleging that Gates knowingly falsified tax returns to hide the money laundering flowing in from a Cyprus bank.

Figliuzzi explained, "Mueller is saying, you know what, while you're figuring that out, the charges continue to pile on."

"With regard to Manafort, look, this is all about having Manafort flip on Trump. It's all about showing the Russia connection. Manafort has that kind of information available. He's not flipped yet. He's not cooperating," he continued, adding, "And I'll tell you what, if he doesn't do it with these new tax charges, you're looking at Manafort literally dying in federal prison."

Here is the full indictment:

