What Do The Latest Mueller Indictments Mean? Twitter Speculates
Manafort and Gates' dirty Russian money can only take them so far,makes me wonder were they that dumb to think there would not be an investigation into this. Manafort has gone through this before,I would like to play poker with these guys! pic.twitter.com/anBrKS7ehu— Muckmaker (@RealMuckmaker) February 22, 2018
"But what does it all mean?" Has Trump offered them pardons? Did Gates change his mind about cooperating with Mueller? Inquiring minds want to know! (Read the indictments)
BOOM x 32! 32, count 'em, 32 counts of Tax Evasion, Money Launderin' and Bank Fraud. Manafort's gotta flip or die in prison.https://t.co/32lFc7XPrN
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 22, 2018
1. Straight for the jugular: tax fraud for Manafort! And Gates "assisted in preparing "False United States Individual Income". Damn. https://t.co/rEK0Hjp4fc
— Ale (@aliasvaughn) February 22, 2018
New time range in the ED VA indictment includes the period for which Manafort and Gates worked for the Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/ZF4QOs4LJH
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 22, 2018
3/ The only obvious reasons there haven’t already been deals with Manafort and Gates are the possibility of pardons or their unwillingness to accept the reality that significant prison sentences are likely even if they cooperate.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 22, 2018
Mueller’s new indictment of Manafort and Gates debunks White House talking points https://t.co/nShVdScubz
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 22, 2018
The new indictments show that #Mueller has *emails between Manafort and Gates*, swapped as they "doctored" .pdfs and .docs to defraud banks. #SlamDunk
— John Heaner (@JohnHeaner) February 22, 2018
ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, NBC: Mueller files new charges against Manafort and Gates.
FOX: Why do rainbows have so many colors and is the Deep State to blame?
— JackWBower (@Trumpet1984) February 22, 2018
Federal,pardons would not protect Manafort and Gates from many years in prison for their financial and money laundering charges once the states charge them for those crimes. In fact, pardons would mean they admit they are guilty. https://t.co/yOO5kJq7St
— Beki Knott (@lotsofuss) February 22, 2018
I’d totally watch a remake of The Odd Couple with Manafort and Gates.
“One cooperates with Mueller. The other refuses. Now, watch their wacky shenanigans as they share a cell!”
— Michael G. Stone (@M_G_Stone) February 22, 2018
That's 75 MILLION dollars which flowed through offshore accounts via Manafort and Gates. OooooooEeeeeee! https://t.co/PjLGZCoxJv
— Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) February 22, 2018
Mueller filed a new 32-count indictment against Manafort and Gates that details numerous charges related to tax and bank fraud.
Sources tell NPR that Gates may be in the process of negotiating a guilty plea, but no such plea is final or public now.↓ Story continues below ↓
— WBUR (@WBUR) February 22, 2018
Mueller files new charges against Manafort and Gates: https://t.co/UvMdwSM0tI #TrumpRussia #TrumpColluded pic.twitter.com/UQvKXiMU5V
— David B (@dlb703) February 22, 2018
#BREAKING: Trump campaign adviser fires lawyer in sign plea deal is off: report https://t.co/1yFfUMc0ss pic.twitter.com/2UM01mSLdy
— The Hill (@thehill) February 22, 2018
The lawyer Tom Green who had been working on a plea deal for #Gates has reportedly been FIRED. It is not coincidental that #Mueller announced 23 new charges against #Manafort and Gates simultaneously. #ThursdayThoughts #Maddow #Inners https://t.co/P3ZChd1C7J
— Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) February 22, 2018
