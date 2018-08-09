EPA's Asbestos Decision Benefits Russian Manufacturer

"If we didn't remove incredibly powerful fire retardant asbestos & replace it with junk that doesn't work," Donald Trump tweeted in 2012, "the World Trade Center would never have burned down."

Meanwhile, class action lawsuits and other legal proceedings march on against asbestos manufacturers, because we all understand that asbestos is a cancer-causing, lung diseasing agent which has caused the deaths of far too many Americans.

Nevertheless, the EPA is determined to go forward with rules intended to allow asbestos to be used in manufacturing again.

Vox:

The US Environmental Protection Agency tried for a total ban in the late 1980s, but manufacturers sued and a federal court blocked the agency. These days, asbestos is still allowed in a few products including brake pads, roof coatings, floor tiles, and clothing. Now the mineral has a champion in the White House, and at least one (Russian) producer is quite pleased with what President Trump is aiming to do for asbestos. Trump’s EPA is weighing a proposal, called a “significant new use rule.” or SNUR, that would add new scrutiny and restrictions to some asbestos products. But anti-asbestos campaigners warn that it may leave the door open to new asbestos-containing items entering the US market.

This easing of the regulations makes one company in Russia very happy., since Russia is the sole source of asbestos to the U.S., according to Quartz. So happy, in fact, that they've packaged their death product with Trump's image on it.

They don't have to wage war with guns and bombs. All they need is a grifter like Trump whom they own, some election interference, and Russia profits! How convenient.

Is the new Trump motto Make Americans Die Again?