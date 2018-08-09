The FEC Does Not Have A Sense Of Humor

I gotta tell you that the Federal Elections Commission does not jack around. They are kinda like the IRS in that respect.

But, there’s a job at the FEC that I want. It’s the job where the person opens the mail and decides it a PAC has a proper name. It can be a PAC that’s up to no good, but it has to be named properly.

For example:

They were not amused by a PAC named: ZILLIONAIRE EMPRESS DANIELLE HUSSER BERHANE and they even threatened to file felony charges against her for her wanton act of disrespect. She’s a zillionaire, guys, so why should she fret over your silly threats? Plus, she has a damn website so she’s gotta be legit.

And then there was this one. I could be wrong about this because it’s the Trump administration and Lord only knows what the rules are now, but I don’t think the Treasurer of the Treasury Department can have a political PAC. However, since Rosa is the actual Treasure of the united States, I kinda suspect somebody is jacking around.

But we’re not finished yet, because there’s this one.

On second thought, maybe we are finished.

You’ll be happy to know that Heathcliff has a tweeter account. He’s @ChopkinkyKinky‘s I know you’re shocked to hear that.

And lastly, I think this one was filed by Ted Cruz because he thinks all campaign finance laws are not applicable to him.