Fox News Resurrects Disgraced Jeffrey Lord: 'Violence Is In The DNA Of The American Left'

Apparently being fired from a TV news network for using a Nazi salute is a positive resume entry for Fox News as long as that person glorifies Donald Trump.

CNN fired Jeffrey Lord, a race-baiting Trump surrogate because he used a Nazi salute to denigrate his critics calling for boycotts on Twitter back in 2017.

But if you turned on Laura Ingraham's show Wednesday night, there he was, doing what he does best, rewriting history and making things up.

Many Fox News hosts are in open warfare against CNN and MSNBC and Ingraham was on a jag about CNN Don Lemon, Antifa and Jeffrey Toobin.

Chip Franklin, a Democratic west coast talk show host defended CNN and attacked Trump for constantly lying and inciting violence.

Step in Lord, who made the moronic and unfounded leap that violence is rooted in the DNA of the left by describing events from a 1968 protest and saying Trump was only 18 back then.

Huh?

"This is in the left, violence is in the DNA of the American left, and always has been," Lord said.

CNN kept this man on far too long, and he should have been fired over his constant race-baiting assaults on American history.

Way to go Fox News. He fits right in.