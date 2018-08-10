Fox's Melissa Francis Explains, 'If Trump Stops Tweeting, NFL Protest Problem Goes Away!'

The Fox News Barbies and Ken tackled (HA!) the topic of NFL players protesting during the National Anthem. Preseason is upon us, and player protests against police brutality towards Black people in this country have begun anew in their various iterations. Since the people at Fox have their priorities straight, they wanted to know how this is affecting those most vulnerable and deeply affected by this moving and poignant issue: the team owners. (*sarcasm font*) Melissa Francis had this to say:

FRANCIS: The bottom line is that if the president would stop tweeting about it, I don't think anyone would notice it any longer. I mean, we watch a lot of football in our household. It's our favorite thing to do, watching sports, I mean, we watch a lot of soccer, too, and, but, uh, if he weren't pointing it out, I don't think you would really notice, 'cause it's at the beginning of the game, you're getting settled, you're listening to the anthem, maybe the camera focuses on them, maybe it doesn't. It just wouldn't be this big of a deal. He obviously thinks it's a winning point. For the owners, they would like it to go away, because they don't need any controversy, or any politics related to this prized possession they have, which is their team ownership.

While Francis is probably right - if Tweety-in-Chief would STFU about it, fewer people would notice the protests. I'd hope some people might notice, though. Maybe they would even consider what the protests were actually about instead of getting riled up by white anxiety and supremacy fed to them by the fascist in the Oval, and listen to the myriad reasons cops in this country should stop killing Black people.