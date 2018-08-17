VIDEO: GOP Campaign Aide Throws Punches At Opponent's Fundraiser
Levi Lovell is an African-American Republican campaign gofer in the Age of Trump. Until last night, he was the campaign field director for GOP Congressman Rodney Davis, IL-13. Yes, this Rodney Davis:
But last night...
It's one of those "police suspect alcohol was involved" moments, and it also looks like Levi has been "You're Fired"ed from the Rodney Davis campaign. Womp Womp.
The Democratic candidate whose event was invaded by Lovell, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, pointed out that she will not be intimidated and will continue to hold public town halls. This is a dig at Davis, who does not hold town halls and instead speaks to constituents via "tele-town halls" with pre-selected participants and questions.
Hey, if I were Levi Lovell, working for a Republican House member who is on his way to getting his ass kicked in the Fall -- I might never stop drinking either.
