VIDEO: GOP Campaign Aide Throws Punches At Opponent's Fundraiser

Levi Lovell is an African-American Republican campaign gofer in the Age of Trump. Until last night, he was the campaign field director for GOP Congressman Rodney Davis, IL-13. Yes, this Rodney Davis:

It was great to have @IvankaTrump who continues to be a leader on workforce training and child care issues in the White House, visit the 13th District. pic.twitter.com/TJKYyBeR8K — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) August 9, 2018

But last night...

Late last night, Springfield police arrested and charged @RodneyDavis’ field director Levi Lovell with aggravated battery. He’s still behind bars this morning. Multiple witnesses told me he shouted in @BetsyforIL’s face and punch someone at her campaign event at JP Kelly’s. — Mark Maxwell (@WCIA3Mark) August 16, 2018

Video shows a drunk, belligerent Levi Lovell pestering @BetsyforIL and her husband at a campaign fundraiser. Bartenders and staff asked him to leave. He trolls them as “discriminating” against him because he’s black. View is obstructed, but it appears at least one punch landed. pic.twitter.com/eNgIVxkLxe — Mark Maxwell (@WCIA3Mark) August 16, 2018

It's one of those "police suspect alcohol was involved" moments, and it also looks like Levi has been "You're Fired"ed from the Rodney Davis campaign. Womp Womp.

The Democratic candidate whose event was invaded by Lovell, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, pointed out that she will not be intimidated and will continue to hold public town halls. This is a dig at Davis, who does not hold town halls and instead speaks to constituents via "tele-town halls" with pre-selected participants and questions.

Hey, if I were Levi Lovell, working for a Republican House member who is on his way to getting his ass kicked in the Fall -- I might never stop drinking either.

He’s out. Just moments ago, Levi Lovell was spotted here back at the scene of the alleged crime. Someone with a @RodneyDavis bumper sticker dropped him off where he parked his car last night. pic.twitter.com/7CFnoUD1vp — Mark Maxwell (@WCIA3Mark) August 16, 2018

