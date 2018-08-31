Greg Gutfeld: Trump's White House Is An 'Alternative Fox Show'

By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Heather
up

Greg Gutfeld thinks he's bragging about his network instead of admitting to collusion between the so-called president and the propaganda factory that should be regulated as Republican Campaign spending 24/7/365.

GREG GUTFELD: Trump was radicalized by something, okay, because he was a Democrat for a long time. He was fairly liberal, he was pro-choice, liberal and many things. He was radicalized. What was he radicalized by? Us. Fox News…All he’s doing is what we do, which is we bash the media. So he has turned the White House into a kinda like an alternative Fox show, where he sits there, and he rips the media.

...And Fox "News" is a Trump Campaign Organization thinly disguised as a television network.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV