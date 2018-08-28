Hugh Hewitt Says Trump 'Forgot' To Fly Flag At Half-Mast For McCain

Because The Hugh Hewitt Cyborg Cannot Process Basic Human Emotions...

...it can only understand Donald Trump's seething contempt for humanity as either an Error Code 1015 --

The registry is corrupted. The structure of one of the files containing registry data is corrupted or the system's memory image of the file is corrupted or the file could not be recovered because the alternate copy or log was absent or corrupted. [ERROR_REGISTRY_CORRUPT (0x3F7)]

-- or an Error Code 13859:

Memory allocation failed. [ERROR_IPSEC_IKE_OUT_OF_MEMORY (0x3623)]

From Raw Story:

Hugh Hewitt claims Trump just forgot to fly flag at half staff for McCain: ‘It’s an egregious oversight’ Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt opined that the White House had not flown its U.S. flag half staff on Monday because of a simple “oversight.”

The White House on Monday broke protocol by fully raising its flag less than 48 hours after the death of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

During a panel discussion on MSNBC, host Craig Melvin wondered why President Donald Trump had not issued a proclamation to keep the flag lowered....

Craig Melvin wonders why President Stupid had not issued a proclamation.

Do you know what I wonder? I wonder why MSNBC is still putting Hugh Hewitt in front of a camera and asking his opinion about anything.

Actually, that's not true. I don't wonder at all. In fact, lets look back at this prediction I made back in May, a couple of months before MSNBC finally parted ways with Mr. Hewitt over conflicts of interest and (it is rumored) because his Uncanny Valley* visage frightens little children.

1. Mr. Hewitt will be given the industry-standard for flagrant Conservative media personality corruption (non-sexual predator category): 30 days on the bench, or "One Gingrich".

Check.

2. MSNBC will find some currently discredited, out-of-the-limelight Conservative clown in need of some reputation rehabilitation and give them Mr. Hewitt's slot during his absence...

Not yet, but Joe Scarborough sure as shit seemed to be conducting tryouts when he invited disgraced former Fox News gasbag Eric Bolling to "debate" disgraced former Right-wing radio gasbag and Never Trumper Charlie Sykes two days in a row,

3. During his downtime, network image consultants will coach the Mayor of the Uncanny Valley in how to more effectively mimic human speech patterns and facial expression.

Sure seems like they're trying. And failing. Spectacularly.

4. The network will book Mr. Hewitt onto a couple of panels -- probably Hardball (MSNBC) and Meet the Press (NBC) -- to gin up some momentum for him during the run-up to his Triumphant Return to Comcast's good graces.

Check. Mr. Hewitt has been on Meet the Press a couple of times since he was benched, and they plug him into the MSNBC lineup --

Hugh Hewitt shares his thoughts on the Democratic Party w/ me live on #PoliticsNation. pic.twitter.com/fWJ5GLFlls — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2018

-- whenever an indefensible opinion needs defending:

5. His Triumphant Return!

Give it time. Mr. Hewitt is a piece of capital equipment and every day that MSNBC is not using him at full capacity they are losing money on him. Maybe that's why Mr. Hewitt's show is still on the MSNBC weekend schedule --

-- two months after it was cancelled.