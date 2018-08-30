'I Wasn't Looking At Porn On My Phone!': Alex Jones Denies What Viewers Saw With Their Own Eyes

Alex Jones has interesting tastes in adult entertainment. While promoting one of those awful snake-oil supplements he sells, Jones accidentally showed viewers his taste in pornography when he closed the tab he had open and revealed a tab open to "Naughty tbabe Marissa Minx..." (For the full title and video of the oops moment, read this article)

I tend to be a live-and-let-live type of person, but when it comes to the rank hypocrisy of people like Alex Jones who routinely mock transgender people and use their platforms to promote hate against them, I'm not as generous. And neither, apparently, was a caller into his show the following day.

Via Mediaite, Jones' lame explanation:

“I saw a couple of news articles about that, it’s ridiculous. I was like looking up some reporter we’re trying to hire today and punched in some number and it popped up porn on my phone. Everybody has had porn pop-up on their phone, hundreds of times. So I’m sitting there with a phone on air, showing it to everybody, cause I couldn’t get a URL up in the studio, and then like some thing pops up and oh my god. And I looked at it and it wasn’t — the news blurred it out because it was nothing there. They blurred it to then say something was there, and then you went to it and it was some porn menu. I probably had porn menus pop up 500 times on my phone, so I appreciate your call. It’s insane ladies and gentlemen.”

You know, I've got an iPhone and I've got lots and lots of tabs open on it, but you know the one thing that I've never had? Porn menus pop up. Nope, that has never, ever happened to me. It's clear from the video that he had a tab open to that page. Here's the screenshot:

Why lie to his listeners? You think it has something to do with how nasty he is to transgender folks?

After his ridiculous explanation, he said, "“There’s two types of people: People who look at porn and people who lie about it. But I wasn’t looking at porn on my phone. I don’t take phones on air that I look at porn on.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

Except he did! He's just gaslighting his own viewers now.