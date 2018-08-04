Katy Tur Addresses Trump On Inciting Violence Against The Media

Here's Katy Tur, talking about Trump inciting rage (and ultimately violence) against the media.

"Yeah, we get it. You don't like us. Fine," she said.

"But do you have to put our lives in danger? The president continues to call the press the enemy of the people. Even after four journalists and one sales assistant were shot dead in a Maryland newsroom by a man who was angry with what they factually reported about him. Even after the publisher of the New York Times stressed to him in a private conversation that his words were putting journalists in mortal danger. Even after CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta was taunted in a rally the other night in Florida. And even after the president's own daughter, at least publicly, disagreed with her dad.

Do you think that we're the enemy of the people?

Sorry?

Do you think the media is the enemy of the people?

No, I do not.

"Good. I'm glad someone in the administration said this out loud with a camera recording. I hope she implores him to tone it down," Tur said.

"Either he gets the problem or he does not care. Sadly, the harassment and threats are not stopping. Journalists get them every day. We have been getting them since the campaign when then-candidate Trump urged the crowd to yell and scream at us. But what you saw and still see on TV, those boos and taunts are only part of it.

"What you do not see are the nasty letters or packages or emails, the threats of physical violence. 'I hope you get raped and killed,' one person wrote to me just this week. 'Raped and killed.' Not just me, but a couple of my female colleagues, as well.

"In case you want to argue this has nothing to do with the president, the most recent note I got ended with MAGA. So if anyone in the administration cares about the safety and security of journalists, the health of a free and unintimidated press and, by extension, our democracy as a whole, please say something to your boss, to your dad, to your commander in chief before it is too late.

"Obviously, I am not talking to you, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. You made it clear where you stand yesterday."

Ooo, burn.