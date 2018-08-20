Michael Cohen (Allegedly) Defrauded 20 Million Dollars From Banks

Comrade Trump’s Worst Lawyer (sorry, Rudy!) Michael Cohen, made it to the front page of the NYTimes! “Trump’s Ex-Lawyer, Investigated for Bank Fraud in Excess of $20 Million”

“Federal authorities investigating whether President Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael D. Cohen, committed bank and tax fraud have zeroed in on well over $20 million in loans obtained by taxi businesses that he and his family own, according to people familiar with the matter. Investigators are also examining whether Mr. Cohen violated campaign finance or other laws by helping to arrange financial deals to secure the silence of women who said they had affairs with Mr. Trump. “The inquiry has entered the final stage and prosecutors are considering filing charges by the end of August, two of the people said. Any criminal charges against Mr. Cohen would deal a significant blow to the president. … Federal investigators in New York are seeking to determine whether Mr. Cohen misrepresented the value of his assets to obtain the loans, which exceed $20 million. They are also examining how he handled the income from his taxi medallions and whether he failed to report it to the Internal Revenue Service. …”The inquiry has entered the final stage and prosecutors are considering filing charges by the end of August.”

So, I know what you are thinking: What impact will these charges have on the investigation into the Little Kremlin-on-the-Potomac?





Cohen probably knows stuff that Mr. Mueller would like to know. After all, he claims Comrade Trump knew about the infamous meeting in Trump Tower with every known Russian in the lower 48, ahead of the meeting itself.

Cohen has signaled in the press that he’s willing to flip, you know, if he was made an offer. That said, as we noted previously, all his records and devices were seized already, he might not have anything worth negotiating.

So the tell is what Mr. Mueller does next. If Cohen really can verify his claim that Comrade Trump was informed about the meeting ahead of time, that might be valuable.

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors, $20M Amero Question