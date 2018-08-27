Mike's Blog Round Up
alicublog - John McCain (1936-2018)
Blue in the Bluegrass - Dem compromisers are behind the times;
emptywheel - on use immunity, predictions of doom, and voluntary waiver of privilege;
Hoffman Files - nothing to see here, just another GOP dog whistle;
Splinter - the myth of John McCain.
Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and suggests Mr. Charles P. Pierce for a remembrance of at least one day when John Sidney McCain III was everything he was supposed to be.
