alicublog - John McCain (1936-2018)

Blue in the Bluegrass - Dem compromisers are behind the times;

emptywheel - on use immunity, predictions of doom, and voluntary waiver of privilege;

Hoffman Files - nothing to see here, just another GOP dog whistle;

Splinter - the myth of John McCain.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and suggests Mr. Charles P. Pierce for a remembrance of at least one day when John Sidney McCain III was everything he was supposed to be.

Please send tips and link suggestions to MBRU@crooksandliars.com - we check it, we really do!