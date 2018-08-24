That Time Trump Talked About His Daughter's 'Rack' With Robin Leach

By Scarce
44 min ago by Scarce
Just another proud papa, hopin' his newborn has as fabulous tits as her mama. Yeah, Trump is a pig, but you knew that already.

Seen here with Robin Leach on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous in 1994. Leach passed away today.

Source: Raw Story

During one interview in 1994, Leach asked Trump to discuss his daughter Tiffany Trump, who at the time was a newborn baby. In particular, Leach asked Trump to describe the ways in which she resembled him and the ways in which she resembled her mother, Trump’s second wife Marla Maples.

“Well, I think that she’s got a lot of Marla,” Trump said. “She’s a really beautiful baby. She got, uh, Marla’s legs.”

The future president then took his hands and cupped them around the area of his breasts and said, “I don’t know whether she’s got this part yet, but time will tell.”

Maples responded by laughing uncomfortably.


