Eric Trump Thinks Dems Give A Crap That Tiffany Drinks Beer

I guess it's understandable that if you've gotten away with bullsh*t for your entire life, you aren't gonna learn the lesson so easily that at some point people will hold you to actual standards. But for the Trump family, they have had so much help for so long getting away with their utter grift, it's hard to know if the reality of having to answer for your crimes will ever sink in. They're so loathsome, though, it's hard to even enjoy watching them implode.

Not that ANY of that sick family's behavior could ever be attributed to love, they at least seemed pretty consistently protective of each other, if only to keep the crew out of prison and in the money. Stupid and hollow, they may be, but their survival instinct is strong. So, today we have Eric Trump on Fox and Friends painting the Dems investigation into his finances as overreach because no one cares how much he and his wife spend on baby formula.

WOW -- Eric Trump throws Tiffany Trump under the bus here pic.twitter.com/7VvJdBAtI0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2019

D'AAAWWWW HOW SWEET THEY HAVE A WIDDLE INFANT BABY

But then he had to go to say that the Dems were also overreaching because no one cares how many beers his half-sister Tiffany has on a Friday afternoon in Georgetown? OUCH. Why'd he have to make her sound like a boozehound?

I mean, Trump is famously a non-drinker, but sh*t, who'd begrudge the distanced Tiffany (the only one who seems to have nothing to do with the Trump taint) a few beers after a tough week of law school? Good lord. Go to town, girl. Given YOUR family? It's amazing you function at all. No wonder Mama Marla moved you 3000 miles away when you were a kid. Yikes.

I also love how Fox helps them erase the line completely between private citizen and public servant. Nicely explained in this Esquire piece, Jack Holmes points out,

Fox & Friends helpfully spelled out the strategy by changing the chyron identifying Eric from "Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization" to "Son of President Donald Trump" as his rhetoric shifted. Ah, suddenly he's an innocent Son, a private citizen being subjected to Democratic Harassment.

Seriously. Watch the clip in the tweet above, and see how deftly the chryon changes. Seamlessly. Well DONE, Fox.

With friends like Fox, until they see any true consequences for their grifting and lawlessness, why WOULDN'T they find new, more outrageous ways to flout the law if it means getting away with lining their pockets and avoiding their responsibilities? Even if this time the responsibilities are to the Constitution and the taxpayers of this country? Let's hope a Democratically controlled House, the SDNY, and New York's new AG, Letitia James are up for the task.