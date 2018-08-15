Varney Has A Cow Over Derek Jeter's 'Bilingual' Baseball Team

Leave it to Stuart Varney to raise a culture war flag over "English Only!" baseball.

"English is the great unifier!" says Varney.

But really, in Miami? Has Stuart Varney BEEN to Miami? Sports Illustrated could buy you a clue, Stuart:

While Latin American-born players take English, American-born players and coaches will be required to learn Spanish. Marlins part owner and CEO Derek Jeter is taking lessons too. "I've been to the Dominican and Venezuela,'' Jeter said in the article. "I went to Cuba with Major League Baseball in 2016. So I've been to those countries and tried to learn as much as I could about their cultures. Everybody expects the Latin players to make an effort to speak English. Well, especially here in Miami, if you don't speak Spanish, you don't fit in. I think it's important.''

And the Spanish-speaking voters in Miami are Cuban, and largely Republican.

Of course, as generational change takes place, that nationality is becoming more Democratic, because Republicans like Stuart Varney don't appeal to young Cubans the way Derek Jeter does, go figure.