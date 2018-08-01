WATCH: Here's The Real 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

A Republican voter insisted to MSNBC this week that “everything” President Donald Trump says is true.

MSNBC noted on Wednesday that Trump had expressed support for Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis (R) while speaking at a Tuesday campaign-style rally in Tampa.

“It’s great that he supports Ron DeSantis,” rally attendee Robin Wright told MSNBC. “If he thinks he’s good then he must be good. He’s right with everything else.”

“Are you willing to take his word for it?” MSNBC’s Ali Vitali asked Wright. “Whoever Trump says to vote for, you vote for?”

“I do,” Wright admitted. “Anything he says — he hasn’t — everything he says is true, it comes true,” Wright insisted.

According to The Washington Post, Trump made over 3,000 false or misleading statements in his first 466 days in office.