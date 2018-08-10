Woman Calls 911 On Black State Senator For Opposing Trump

A racist or just another Trump cultist? It's six of one, half a dozen of the other these days. The usual story, the cops came and had to explain to the woman that the senator was not breaking any laws. Not yet anyway.

An angry white woman who identified herself as a Trump supporter called police Thursday morning to report a black state senator who was merely talking with voters outside a Brooklyn subway station. Sen. Jesse Hamilton was speaking with constituents at the Parkside Ave. subway entrance in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens when the woman, who spoke with an Eastern European accent, accused Hamilton of being too strong in his support for immigrants, his office said. “I support Trump, and I see the difference between Democrat and Republican — and I see the difference between you and Trump,” the woman told Hamilton staffer Raul Rothblatt in heavily accented English. The exchange was captured on camera, and Hamilton shared the video on social media.

Hamilton wrote on his Facebook page about the incident: