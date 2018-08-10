Woman Calls 911 On Black State Senator For Opposing Trump
A racist or just another Trump cultist? It's six of one, half a dozen of the other these days. The usual story, the cops came and had to explain to the woman that the senator was not breaking any laws. Not yet anyway.
(And is that a Russian accent I hear?)
Source: New York Daily News
An angry white woman who identified herself as a Trump supporter called police Thursday morning to report a black state senator who was merely talking with voters outside a Brooklyn subway station.
Sen. Jesse Hamilton was speaking with constituents at the Parkside Ave. subway entrance in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens when the woman, who spoke with an Eastern European accent, accused Hamilton of being too strong in his support for immigrants, his office said.
“I support Trump, and I see the difference between Democrat and Republican — and I see the difference between you and Trump,” the woman told Hamilton staffer Raul Rothblatt in heavily accented English.
The exchange was captured on camera, and Hamilton shared the video on social media.
Hamilton wrote on his Facebook page about the incident:
A Trump supporter called the police on me today, my crime was speaking to constituents about immigration and Trump's racist policies.
The pattern of targeting Black men and women for being Black and alive in the communities we all share has to stop. This pattern of calling the police on Black people going about their business and participating in the life of our country has to stop. From a student taking a break at Yale, to a student eating lunch at Smith College, to a child selling lemonade, to a person having a barbecue in Oakland, to an Oregon state legislator knocking on doors – the list goes on and on. I will continue to speak to neighborhood residents about the important work we must accomplish together – including changing a culture of targeting Black men and women for living while Black.
Comments