After Mike Pence Denies Documents Were Taken From Trump's Desk, Chris Wallace Supplies The Proof

Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace cornered Vice President Mike Pence with the actual document that Bob Woodward supplied after the vice president denied anyone would take documents off of Trump's desk.

Pence, in his own smarmy fashion, tried to downplay, obfuscate and rewrite many of Trump's tweets and behaviors after Woodward's book and an anonymous op-ed came out this week that characterizes his administration as one being manipulated by staffers trying to protect a dangerously inept and ignorant executive.

Host Chris Wallace did not give Pence a puff interview and set him up with actual proof that verifies some of these new claims against Trump's erratic behavior.

After failing to address how an opinion op-ed in the New York Times constitutes a breach of national security that should be investigated by the Justice Department, Wallace came in for the goods, as Captain Mal Reynolds would say.

Wallace began by addressing the major concerns within Trump's administration because they are admitting to be acting like guardrails against some of his "more impulsive actions."

Wallace said, "Case in point, first story in his book, September of 2017, Gary Cohn, the Chief Economic Advisor, walks into the Oval office and sees a letter on the president's desk that would blow up the South Korean free-trade deal and jeopardize one of our most important alliances and he takes it away so the president won't sign it. Do you have any doubt that happened?

Pence said, "I have every doubt that that happened. I really do."

"Why?"

"The president renegotiated the South Korean free trade agreement --

"But he didn't end it," interjected Wallace

Pence droned on, "...put American jobs and American workers first."

Chris replied, "If I may just..."

Pence,"It's the overall narrative..."

Wallace asked, "If I may just stay on this point for one minute because Bob Woodward didn't just quote somebody. He has the document here. This is the letter that he took off the president's desk marked September 2017, in which the president if he had signed it would have terminated the South Korean trade deal. This isn't just talk, he's got the goods here."

The vice president ignored the actual proof completely that Wallace held in front of him and instead gave the viewers a lengthy soliloquy about a different president from a different reality.

Pence replied, 'This is a president who puts people around the table, around the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office that bring him all of the options."

Apparently Pence, without ever commenting on the document, tells Wallace that it's just part of Trump's very careful work ethic to get all the facts before he makes a rational decision.

[I have a bridge to see you.]

Pence continued, "They put on the table everything that he could be doing. He invites a vigorous debate around the desk and then he makes a decision. That's how it really does work. and I have to tell you, this entire narrative that I get from what I've read about the book that came out in the narrative in the rhetorical is totally foreign to me."

Having a letter ready to be signed that blows up a South Korean trade deal that puts our national security in jeopardy because Trump has been fixated on all trade deals without knowing what he do is not just an option. It's an action.