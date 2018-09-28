Chris Christie Bullies Sunny Hostin On GMA: 'Don't Interrupt Me!'

Chris Christie tried to bully The View's Sunny Hostin, as they clashed over yesterday's Dr. Ford/Kavanaugh hearing and whether friend Mark Judge was ignored by the GOP during the hearing process.

An angry Christie yelled, “You can interrupt everybody else. Don’t interrupt me this morning, save that for The View.”

Christie does not like to be interrupted by a strong woman and he did little to hide his rage. Not a good look from a man defending a judge against sexually assaulting a woman.

This all began during a discussion on yesterday's Senate Judicial hearing over Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's sexual assault allegation, and host George Stephanopoulos asked how Senators could move forward on the face of the doubt that was created.

Dan Abrams said, "When we hear the phrase I believe her but, what does that mean?"

Exactly. It means no matter what was said or believed by Dr. Ford, we are going to confirm Kavanaugh no matter what, except if you have a smoking gun of evidence.

Christie agreed.

He said, "In the end, you have to look at the totality of this guy’s life and circumstances and qualifications and you do have, I think, a burden of proof to defeat a nomination, especially when he’s from the majority party.”

Now if roles were reversed, Christie would be demanding an FBI investigation into Dr. Ford's account and Mark Judge would be forced to be deposed by FBI agents since he was allegedly there and was a witness.

Christie, “That’s just the political reality of it. You have to sway people who would otherwise philosophically want to vote for him, that this is disqualifying, and I don’t think that yesterday carried that off.”

As Sunny Hostin, a lawyer as well, began her argument, you'll see Christie interrupt her first, but doesn't appreciate the same treatment.

Hostin said, "Sexual assault should never be a partisan issue. That is an issue of right and wrong and what's terrible here is people are saying her testimony while credible isn't corroborated."

She continued, "The reason it's not corroborated is because the record is incomplete here and sex assault cases we all know as lawyers and especially you, Chris, as a former prosecutor that sexual assaults generally don't have corroborating eyewitnesses. In this case she named an eyewitness, Mark Judge, and the Senate Committee -- "

Christie interrupted, "He does not corroborate her. he does not corroborate her!"

Hostin replied, "That's not true."

Christie, "Yes, it is."

Hostin, "He doesn't recall what happened. That's very, very different."

Christie, "Well, that's not corroboration, Sunny."

As you've just witnessed, Christie interrupted her whole argument and as he kept speaking Hostin asked, "Why isn't there an FBI investigation?

Christie continued, "What she said was that, you know, never has corroboration. there's no corroboration here even though she named a witness...

Sunny interrupted, "That's because the Senate doesn't know the truth."

Christie, "She names..."

Then Christie lost his temper.

Christie, “Sunny, listen. You can interrupt everybody else. Don’t interrupt me this morning, save that for The View.”

What a pompous jerk.

Stephanopoulos or even Abrams should have said something to him as a courtesy because he interrupted her entire initial response.

WTF, George?

He kept on about Judge's written statement, but why didn't the GOP allow him to be questioned? Christie and the GOP took everything Judge said as sacrosanct, but tried to paint Dr. Ford as a liar throughout Thursday's hearing, no matter who delicate they tried to make their case appear.

If written statements were enough, then why hold hearings at all?

Even after George Stephanopolous reminds Christie of Merrick Garland, Christie blames "both sides." Pathetic.