Sunny Hostin Blasts Melania Trump: 'We Finally Said A Woman's Word Is Enough' On Sexual Assault

The View's Sunny Hostin blasted Melania Trump (and shut down Abbey Huntsman) over their bogus sexual assault arguments, telling them the law has changed and a woman's word on sexual assault is considered legitimate testimony in a court of law.

Melania Trump told ABC News that although she supports women, if they bring up charges of sexual assault they "must show really hard evidence" to back up their claims.

This infuriated the co-host of The View who clarified what the law actually is when it comes to women being sexually assaulted.

“You know, back in the day, I would say maybe 40, 50 years ago, it was very difficult for women to bring sexual assault cases,because the law was different.”

She continued, "In the law for any crime, a person's testimony is enough. After 40 years we've finally changed the law. We finally said a woman's word is enough. I've taken many cases to trial with just a woman's word." She emphatically emphasized "a woman's word."



She continued, "Now you have the First Lady of the United States telling women everywhere your word is not enough. I think it does so much damage, and quite frankly, that isn't the law. You don't need corroboration."

Abby Huntsman jumped in and moronically said, "There's no winning in this situation."

As if the percentage of men falsely accused of sexual assault was 50% of the time. It's not. More like 2%.

Meghan McCain tried to use Tarana Burke of the #MeToo movement to defend Melania.

Burke said we should believe survivors but also investigate -- that there's somehow a lot of grey area in sexual assault claims.

There aren't.

Nicole Brown said Melania can't be believed when it comes to the #MeToo movement because her husband has so many sexual assault allegations against him.

Abby came back and as every conservative woman says, 'every woman needs to be heard' (but not believed?)

She said, "But Sunny, you are insinuating that evidence doesn't matter, and as a lawyer, evidence should always matter -- "

Sunny cut back in, "Testimony is evidence. You don't need corroborating evidence. You don't need a rape kit. You don't need witnesses because oftentimes, guess what, there are no witnesses during rape. So when you're talking about evidence, testimonial evidence is the very best in the system."

If a case went before a jury then it would be up to them to decide the case after hearing a woman's testimony, not Senator Grassley.

Abby used the favorite conservative technique of taking a few instances and turning them into a blizzard.

The GOP, Republican men on the Senate Judiciary committee, Fox News pundits and Melania Trump, embolden rapists. It is a defense of rape culture to insist that VICTIMS provide "hard evidence" for criminals to be successfully prosecuted.

They should be ashamed.