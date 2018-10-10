Melania Trump Promotes Rape Culture: Women Need 'To Show The Evidence' Of Sexual Assault

Melania Trump told ABC News that women who allege to have been sexually assaulted "need to have really hard evidence" before making those claims publicly.

I do not like to write about a Republican FLOTUS negatively, but what Melania Trump said about sexual assault during this ABC interview made my head explode.

And maybe even Melania will notice that EVEN Vogue Magazine finds her comments abhorrent.

Melania Trump's attempt to "both sides" #MeToo—to assert that both men who are accused and women survivors need equal support—fundamentally ignores history and misses the point of the movement pretty much entirely. https://t.co/vxqBWFE3uM — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 10, 2018

Melania was asked by ABC’s Tom Llamas if she supports the #MeToo movement and she replied, "I support women and they need to be heard. We need to support them and, you know, also men, not just women."

He then asked Melania Trump if she believes the men in the news who have been accused of sexual assault have been "treated unfairly." A Trump term, of course.

Melania replied, “We need to have really hard evidence that, if you are accused of something, show the evidence,”

That's insane.

Llamas mimicked the obvious outrage her comments would bring and said, "How could you say that Mrs. Trump, you need to stand with women."

"I do stand with women, but we need to show the evidence."

She continued, "You cannot just say to somebody, I was sexually assaulted, or you did that to me, or because sometimes the media goes too far. And the way they portray some stories, it’s not correct. It’s not right.”

Why can't you say somebody sexually assaulted you if they did?

Not every case of rape or abuse is committed by powerful and wealthy people in politics. There are thousands of cases a year that happen to normal Americans committed by all types of men from all cities in our country.

Is she suggesting that high profile people should be treated differently and the woman needs to bring proof only in those cases?

↓ Story continues below ↓

Donald Trump attacks the #MeToo movement on the campaign trail almost every day, but that's not surprising since he admitted he was a serial sexual abuser and countless women have come forward claiming he sexually assaulted them.

Republicans are now drawing a line in the sand by telling all of America that if a woman doesn't have any hard proof like DNA, video or eyewitness accounts their claims of rape and sexual assault should not be believed.

This is incredible.