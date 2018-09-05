C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Andrew Bayer And Alison May

Grammy nominated DJ Andrew Bayer is more than just a button pusher bass dropper when it comes to the sounds he creates.

Starting his production career at the age of 15 and then studying music synthesis at the Berklee College of Music, he's been creating and manipulating soundscapes for close to two decades now, leaving listeners never knowing what direction or mood he may convey next.

On his new album, In My Last Life, he collaborates with Portland, Oregon based indie-folk singer Alison May on some tracks and the results are those of the sweetest melancholy.

What are you listening to tonight?