Fox News Benghazi Pundit Threatens Barack Obama On Live TV

Fox News host Pete Hegseth on Sunday cautioned former CIA contractor Kris Paronto not to threaten President Barack Obama on live television.

After Obama railed against Donald Trump in a set of campaign speeches last week, Paronto, who worked for the CIA during the Benghazi attacks, lashed out at the former president for suggesting that the Republican investigation into Benghazi had been politically motivated.

"It's disgusting," Paronto said of Obama's campaign speeches. "It just raises the bile inside of me. I had a hard time just watching the speeches. I just wanted to see what he had to say. And when that came across, I just wanted to reach through the screen and just grab him -- grab him and choke him."

"That's a narcissist for you," he continued. "He caters to the easily manipulated and I can't just sit by and not do anything about it, not say something strongly against it. Because honestly, the man is a disgrace, just a complete disgrace."

Paronto added: "It's completely offensive and I wish I had that man sitting in front of me right now without his Secret Service."

The former CIA contractor smacked his hands together as he threatened Obama.

"We'll be careful with that," Hegseth warned. "Because he's a former president."

"Yeah, I know," Paronto lamented. "But it doesn't get yourself away from saying comments when my friends died in front of me."

Multiple investigations into the Benghazi attack made by the Republican majority were unable to find fault in the actions of the Obama administration in the terror attack, which resulted in the death of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three others.