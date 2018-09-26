How To Tell Republicans Are Losing: It's Now About 'The Pledge'

High school student India Landry knows her constitutional rights.

She also knows the true meaning of patriotism.

So when she sits for the pledge of allegiance, she's doing so for a reason.

The school district expelled her, and Texas Attorney General and Republican Ken Paxton sided with the school, for a reason, too.

It's an election year, and India Landry is black.

They'll lose this case in court, as several people on Twitter noted case law to prove it:

I can't speak on Texas, but in 1943 in SCOTUS said you cannot force students to participate in patriotic acts. Such as the Pledge of Allegiance. — Tammy Shuler-William (@TamShuWil1) September 26, 2018

West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, 319 U.S. 624 (1943) - specifically addresses being forced to say the pledge of allegiance. Barnette won 6-3. You can sit it out. Established law and precedent. The radical right again seeking authoritarianism not free democracy. — Friend M. Wells (@40th_Parallel_W) September 26, 2018

The proper Supreme Court quotation is this:



“The Free Speech clause of the First Amendment prohibits public schools from forcing students to salute the American flag and say the Pledge of Allegiance.” — James DeWolf Perry (@JDeWPerry) September 26, 2018

And the argument Texas is making is that students need a note from their parents before they can exercise their constitutional rights.

This is unconstitutional, of course, but by the time the case is settled, the election (including Ken Paxton's) will be over, and that's all that matters.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing to make students sit during the Pledge of Allegiance. He’s also suing to get rid of Obamacare/pre-existing coverage. He tried to sue to end DACA. Paxton is America’s worst AG and we must vote him out in 6 weeks. Support @NelsonForTexas. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 26, 2018

Some of you care more about the flag and the Pledge of Allegiance more than actual humans. “Disrespecting the flag” If you all spoke up with the same energy when people of color are disrespected, our country would be a lot better off.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — TJ (@TJay_3) September 26, 2018