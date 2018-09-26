How To Tell Republicans Are Losing: It's Now About 'The Pledge'
High school student India Landry knows her constitutional rights.
She also knows the true meaning of patriotism.
So when she sits for the pledge of allegiance, she's doing so for a reason.
The school district expelled her, and Texas Attorney General and Republican Ken Paxton sided with the school, for a reason, too.
It's an election year, and India Landry is black.
They'll lose this case in court, as several people on Twitter noted case law to prove it:
And the argument Texas is making is that students need a note from their parents before they can exercise their constitutional rights.
This is unconstitutional, of course, but by the time the case is settled, the election (including Ken Paxton's) will be over, and that's all that matters.
