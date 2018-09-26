Kavanaugh's Attorney: 'Is He A Perfect Guy? No One Is Perfect'

Beth Wilkinson, Brett Kavanaugh's lawyer, was on CNN's New Day this morning with her assigned mission of humanizing the Supreme Court nominee.

"Judge Brett Kavanaugh said on Fox News he doesn't remember attending any parties with Christine Blasey. Is it possible he did and does not remember?" John Berman said.

"It will always be possible because, as you know, this is 36 years ago," Wilkinson said. "One of the biggest problems with trying to disprove this, as I think people are trying to put the burden on him, is that it's very hard to disprove or even remember exactly what you did 36 years ago. That's one of the reasons why he provided his calendars in response to the Senate Judiciary's request for all the documents, so they could at least see what he was doing that summer. But without knowing where the incident happened, the date when it happened, you know, the time period when it happened, it is very hard to disprove that and say, 'I was never at a party.' Maybe there was a large party she was there and he was there at the same time."

"So a college friend of Judge Brett Kavanaugh says she was a sloppy drunk, slurring his words, stumbling. does he dispute that?" Berman asked.

"Well, lots of people dispute that, including him. He's admitted, though, that he's drank, he admits that they drank beers. Back then you could drink at 18, so when you were in high school. He admits when he looks back, there is some things he did that he cringes. I don't think there is any dispute he drank when he was in high school and when he was in college, but that is not the issue here."

(Oh dear. The nice lawyer lady just lied about the Maryland drinking age! Is it possible she's lying about anything else?)

Legal drinking age in Maryland changed to 21 when Brett Kavanaugh was 17 years old: pic.twitter.com/0MDUGrZ9CX — Alice Crites (@alice_crites) September 25, 2018

"It is in a sense that he said again in this interview that he was focused on sports, academics and service projects and implied in some people's minds that he was some kind of liar. And there is people coming forward saying they don't believe that's the case. You say he did things that made people cringe or cause regret. What did he do?" Berman asked.

"You're misstating exactly what was said. You're taking parts of what he said. He did play sports. and he worked that summer. He was a good student, and he did go to parties and he did drink beer."

"Did he drink in excess? Did he drink to the point of being drunk?"

:"He said on occasion he drank more beers than he should," she said. "In that context, I think he was talking about the yearbook page which people have paid so much attention to, and I think there is lots of things when folks are 17 years old and 18 years old they put on the yearbook page that when we look back we wish we wouldn't have said. He's a real person. If this is going to be the standard of how we judge someone going into public service, I don't know why anyone in their right mind would want to go through anything like this. If we're going to start saying what you put in your yearbook page is what decides whether you have good character or bad character, I hope my children know that if they make some mistakes along the way, you know, that they can live their life and still contribute to public service."

Aww! Attempted rape = "mistakes"?

"It is a standard that he has made for himself because in this Fox interview, he says he has always treated women with dignity," Berman said.

"You brought up the yearbook page, and he claimed to be part of an alumnus group, apparently in relation to some kind of alleged conquest that they all had with her. She has come out and said that it is horrible and hurtful: 'I pray that Judge Brett Kavanaugh's daughters never are treated that way.' Is that treating people with dignity?"

Etc.

Look, the reason we pay attention to these little inconsistencies is that he's a nominee for a lifetime position on the Supreme Court. If this is so traumatic for him, he can withdraw. But if he insists on peeing on our legs and telling us it's raining, well, buckle up, hon.