Ken Starr Covers For Accused Sexual Assaulter Again - This Time, Kavanaugh

It's not like former Independent Counsel Ken Starr has never believed a woman. Starr made a name for himself believing a woman over a man when it suited him...namely he believed Linda Tripp and Monica Lewinsky about the nature of Lewinsky's consensual relationship with then-President Bill Clinton. It helped him prosecute Clinton during his impeachment.

That appears to have been an aberration. Now that it doesn't suit him politically, the woman's word is what is impeachable, and the man's is unassailable. Now that a man he admires for his "integrity" and "character" and "Republican-ness" (okay, I made that last word up) has been accused of attempted RAPE, Starr is eager to call into question the veracity of the woman's claim. Here, believing the woman doesn't square up with his politics or his morals. Here, believing the woman doesn't line up with his more recent professional behavior.

Remember, Ken Starr was at the center of the Baylor University sexual assault scandal in which top officials at that school covered for and helped a student who was accused of attempted rape. That accused rapey student also worked for Starr in his office - just like a certain SCOTUS nominee we know...sound familiar? Here is an excerpt from that motion:

The motion also says that after the accused student graduated from Baylor, he sought and was denied a government security clearance – at least in part because of sexual misconduct allegations against him at Baylor. The motion alleges that Jackson and Starr tried to sway the federal government to reconsider the denial by writing a character reference on the student’s behalf. In an email exchange quoted in the motion, Jackson said the reference letter should have a “qualifier at the beginning… speaking to how [Starr] doesn’t know anything about the alleged incidents earlier.” Citing another e-mail exchange, the motion argues “Starr and Jackson both knew the exact reasons for the denial.”

Well, Wolfie doesn't bring up these coinkidinks, but we here at C & L think they're what smart people would call a pattern. A pattern of enabling sexual abuse and assault. And in the case of Professor Christine Blasey Ford, Starr thinks he has it all figured out. Just a simple case of mistaken identity. Happens all the time, he tells Wolfie, who doesn't even seem fazed when Starr goes so far as to suggest that Kavanaugh may not have even BEEN at that party! (What?!? That's a new one.)

Starr has so much faith in Kavanaugh's "integrity" and "character," he just cannot imagine him doing something like this. He called the whole thing a "grave misfortune," and described a "cloud of witnesses" gathering to support Kavanaugh.

Oh, I'll bet there is a cloud of something gathering, alright. I'm just not betting they're witnesses supporting Kavanaugh.

Watch the video above. Oh, and don't miss the part where Ken Starr completely unironically warns the country against impeachment, saying it would "be a disaster." Honestly, Wolf, how DO you keep a straight face?