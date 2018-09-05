Marco Rubio And Alex Jones Spar In Senate Hallway

Two twits looking to raise their Q Scores, Alex Jones and Senator Marco Rubio got into a spat in the hallway of the US Senate.

Alex Jones attended the Twitter/Facebook/Election hearing regarding US Elections, along with fellow right-wing internet trolls Laura Loomer and Chuck Johnson.

Apparently they'll let ANYONE in a Senate hearing.

In the hallway, Alex Jones taunted Rubio, calling him a "frat boy" among other things, and patted his shoulder. Rubio pretended not to know who Alex Jones is, and said he wouldn't get Alex Jones arrested he's just "take care of you myself."

Twitter had a field day:

Watching Marco Rubio verbally destroy Alex Jones almost made me forget that he is a horrible human being who is paid by the NRA and doesn’t care about the people of Florida...



Almost. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 5, 2018

A fight between Marco Rubio and Alex Jones is sorta like a battle between gonorrhea and syphilis. Regardless of which prevails, you're gonna be left with a revolting stench, physical discomfort, and conversations that are ungodly awkward. — 🔥Aiden Wolfe (@AidenWolfe) September 5, 2018

do u know how bad alex jones has to be to make marco rubio seem this likable pic.twitter.com/zU9TPWaLNY — pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) September 5, 2018

If Rubio had punched Christie in the face in New Hampshire he’d be president now — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) September 5, 2018

And this tweet. What the hell, Marco? It's YOUR PARTY running the country!!!

This morning,after watching circus at #SCOTUS hearing & reading stories about Woodward book,the burning of #Nike gear & debate over whether the “ok” sign is racist, the leaders of #China must be thinking to themselves “overtaking America is going to be easier than we thought!” — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 5, 2018