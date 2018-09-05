Marco Rubio And Alex Jones Spar In Senate Hallway
Two twits looking to raise their Q Scores, Alex Jones and Senator Marco Rubio got into a spat in the hallway of the US Senate.
Alex Jones attended the Twitter/Facebook/Election hearing regarding US Elections, along with fellow right-wing internet trolls Laura Loomer and Chuck Johnson.
Apparently they'll let ANYONE in a Senate hearing.
In the hallway, Alex Jones taunted Rubio, calling him a "frat boy" among other things, and patted his shoulder. Rubio pretended not to know who Alex Jones is, and said he wouldn't get Alex Jones arrested he's just "take care of you myself."
Twitter had a field day:
And this tweet. What the hell, Marco? It's YOUR PARTY running the country!!!
