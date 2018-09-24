Meanwhile, It's Infrastructure Week At The United Nations

Comrade Stupid is going to address the United Nations again this week. Last year, you may recall, Prznint Stupid called Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man” and said the U.S. may have “no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

I’m sure he’ll use this opportunity to say “Hello, Iran!”

So it is like Infrastructure week.

Anyway, to make things even better, Prznint Stupid will have John Bolton by his side, and yes, Bolton is this guy:

“There’s no such thing as the United Nations. If the U.N. secretary building in New York lost 10 stories, it wouldn’t make a bit of difference.”

Bolton said that while he was the US Ambassador to the United Nations during Chimpy’s Reign of Error. Good times.

Ed. Note: And don't forget that Trump gets his military advice (and got to know Bolton) from watching "the shows."