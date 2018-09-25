Our week merrily rolls along, Crooks & Liars! As I write this round-up we get news that SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh has become a collector of (ALLEGED) sexual assaults. I'm glad we have some stellar bloggers to help keep this in perspective. On to our links!

Max's Dad tells us that the Kavanaugh hearings are a wake-up call to decent men.

Long Reads has, well, a long read of a very personal moment with one of the most gripping first sentences ever: "The first time I admit in public to having been kidnapped and raped by a man I used to live with, I am at a nonfiction reading at the university where I work."

Big Bad Bald Bastard posits that sexual misconduct is a feature and not a bug of Brett Kavanaugh.

First Draft thinks that Kavanaugh will withdraw to spend more time with his calendars.

Bonus Track: Open Culture shows us some screen tests of Andy Warhol's superstars and gives us some background. It's mesmerizing.

