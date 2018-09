You Might Notice a Trend: Upon a Trumpish thief.

The Mahablog: The Trump referendum.

Rewire: The Supreme Court currently won’t enter the fight over LGBTQ foster care placements, but conservative justices want to.

The Incidental Economist: Civil War reading.

Reading the Pictures: "Chatting the pictures" from late August.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.