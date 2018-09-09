Mike's Blog Round Up
Doctor Cleveland: I am part of the resistance inside King Lear's court.
Informed Comment: Looting the nation.
Media Matters for America: The state-by-state impact of overturning Roe with Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court (plus a version with just the charts).
Dame: How old is too old to be president?
BoingBoing: The New Yorker editor's excuse for inviting Steve Bannon to headline its festival works for every New Yorker cartoon.
This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.
Comments