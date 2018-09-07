Login
Open Thread - Cartoon Of The Week
By
Frances Langum
9/07/18 8:30pm
Open thread below...
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Politics
Kamala Harris Knew Exactly Who Kavanaugh Talked To At Kasowitz Law Firm When She Grilled Him
CLTV
Fox News Senior Legal Analyst: Trump Can't Have 'Two Standards' One For Republicans And 'Others' By The DOJ
Politics
Trump Rants, Declares Mueller Investigation 'Illegal'
Politics
Reports From The White House: 'Trump Is Nuts. This Time Really Feels Different'
Politics
Uh Oh: Manafort Sought Plea Deal With Mueller Ahead Of DC Trial
View more »
Latest
When it's as plain as his t-shirt.
Misc
Open Thread - Cartoon Of The Week
Get wiggly in the funk!
Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Mary Jane Hooper
Bill Maher recaps Trump's very bad week from leakers to tell all books to his babbling, incoherent so-called speech where he had trouble pronouncing the word "anonymous."
Politics
Maher Mocks Babbling Trump At Rally: 'Build The Wall, I Think The Drugs Are Still Getting In'
Fox News’ Senior Judicial Analyst, Judge Andrew Napolitano was clear and unequivocal in his call for the White House to release all the documents it is withholding on the Kavanaugh nomination.
Media Bites
Fox News Analyst Called For White House To Release All Kavanaugh Documents
State Farm tried to buy a seat on the Illinois Supreme Court so they wouldn't have to pay a one billion-with-a-B dollar fine. It was cheaper to buy an election.
Politics
Surprise! Your Insurance Premiums Are Buying Judges
View All »
Latest from CLTV
Bill Maher had a field day with Trump's very, very bad week during his opening monologue on this Friday's Real Time.
CLTV
Bill Maher Shreds Trump In Opening Monologue: 'Build The Wall, I Think The Drugs Are Still Getting In'
Former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean warned the Senate Judiciary Committee against their failure to properly vet Brett Kavanaugh.
CLTV
John Dean: Lies 'Haunted' Rehnquist And Thomas, They'll Get Kavanaugh Too
Calling out Trump: "How hard can it be to say Nazis are bad?"
CLTV
Obama: 'Nazis Are Bad'
Rebecca Traister and Vanita Gupta talk birth control, abortion, and the sexist pigs on the Republican side of the Judiciary Committee.
CLTV
The Kavanaugh Nomination Threatens More Than Abortion
Fox News' Pete Hegseth acted more like a "crowd warmer" than an interviewer right before Trump began his rally in Montana to get the crowd revved up.
CLTV
Pete Hegseth 'Warms Up' Trump And Rallygoers In Montana Before Speech
Comments