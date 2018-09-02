Paul Manafort’s Daughter Changes Her Name - Drops The 'Manafort'

Paul Manafort’s daughter is dropping the family last name, per reporting by the New York Post.

Paul Manafort's 36 year-old daughter, Jessica Manafort, filed paperwork with the Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday to legally change her name from Jessica Manafort to Jess Bond. Yes, you read that right.

Bond. Jess Bond.

In the filing she said: “I would like my new name to be Jessica Anne Bond, in place of my present name."

Now for people jumping the gun and assuming that this last name selection is somehow related to the movie and literary James Bond franchise - based on a fictional British secret service agent - calm down. Bond is actually her mom's maiden name. She reports that the last name “more closely suits [her] profession."

What profession is that? Well, she is an independent filmmaker and actually just had a new film, "Rosy", come out in August.

She also addressed the elephant in the room - her dad and the reputation the name comes along with - stating that she wants to change her name “to separate myself and my work from a public perception that has nothing to do with the person that I am.” She had also previously told the Los Angeles Times: “I am a passionate liberal and a registered Democrat and this has been difficult for me. Although I am ‘the daughter of,’ I am very much my own person and hopefully people can realize that.”

I wonder how Paul Manafort feels about this. I guess it shouldn't affect him much, seeing as he is languishing in a prison cell for the foreseeable future and is only known by his inmate number - 45343.