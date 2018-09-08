The Rachel Maddow Show Celebrates 10 Years, And Gives Us Hope

By Frances Langum
Rachel Maddow's show Friday night celebrated ten years on the air, and gave us all cause for hope.

She started with a review of easier, funnier times. Times when she could wear costumes and funny hats and make gags about fishing and owls and astronauts.

She has not been able to find time for that kind of mirth in the age of Trump.

But the segment ended on a note of hope.

"It will not always be this way," she said.

Thank you, Rachel.


