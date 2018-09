Sarah Sanders used her official Press Secretary twitter account to sic her MAGA minions on the New York Times after this anonymous op-ed was released late on Wednesday, throwing the already dysfunctional White House into utter chaos.

For those of you asking for the identity of the anonymous coward: pic.twitter.com/RpWYPHa6To — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 6, 2018

Yes, she provided people with the number to the New York Times to ask who the "gutless loser" is. WOW.

Responses:

The @nytimes should sue Sarah Sanders over this tweet. @PressSec

"An employee may not use his public office for his own private gain or for that of persons or organizations with which he is associated personally."https://t.co/WbZ90RHhnG https://t.co/G1L187JPHT — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) September 6, 2018

Thanks Sarah! You just provided another exhibit for the court of law for your ethics violations- the prohibition on misusing your official position under 5 CFR 2635.702. This is targeted harassment that you are promoting. @PressSec — Gretchen Oehler Hogg (@gretchenhogg) September 6, 2018

A government official inciting the public to flood the phones of a private corporation and media outlet with harassing calls—openly interfering with its work—is a violation of the prohibition on "Misuse of Position" in 5 CFR 2635.702.... — 🌊45 is a Crimin’ Derelict (@nastylibtard) September 6, 2018

A government official inciting the public to flood the phones of a private corporation & media outlet with harassing calls--openly interfering with its work--is a violation of the prohibition on "Misuse of Position" in 5 CFR 2635.702. Oh, the 1st Amendment is kinda relevant too. https://t.co/F4UmTz79Tw — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) September 6, 2018

Sarah Sanders is the only gutless loser I see.

UPDATE:

They heard the call.